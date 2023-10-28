JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

