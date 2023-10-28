JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.