JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $5,983,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.