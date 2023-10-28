JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

