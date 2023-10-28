JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2,313.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $41.42 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

