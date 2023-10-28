Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.16

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 39498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JTKWY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,416 ($17.35) to GBX 1,509 ($18.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

