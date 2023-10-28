Kellanova (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kellanova has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kellanova has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Report on K

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,600 shares of company stock worth $42,714,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.