Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $39,082,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,955 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 59,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

