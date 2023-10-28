Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 745.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.