Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,552 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

