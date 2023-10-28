Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

KSPHF stock remained flat at $18.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

