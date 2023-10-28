KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35, reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. KLA updated its Q2 guidance to $5.26-6.46 EPS.

KLA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $307.30 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.