Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $57.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $46.66 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

