Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Koss stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.