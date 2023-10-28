Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

