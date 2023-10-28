KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (KBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBNDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBND stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.