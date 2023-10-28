KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (KBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBND stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

