Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

KTOS stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,673 shares of company stock valued at $919,075 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

