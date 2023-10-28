Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.96. 80,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 213,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -380.00%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.