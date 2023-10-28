L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $170.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

