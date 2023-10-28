Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Lam Research worth $112,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $384.72 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

