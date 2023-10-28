LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Monday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance

DYLD stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000.

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.