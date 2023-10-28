Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.21. 104,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 583,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Lear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

