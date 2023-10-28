Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-17.75 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $358.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $393.02.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.00.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.