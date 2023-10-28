Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.24

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 46824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

