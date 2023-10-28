Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $172.67 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

