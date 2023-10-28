Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,090 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.81% of Livent worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.15.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

