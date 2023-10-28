L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

