LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5,765.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of LPL Financial worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

