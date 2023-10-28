LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXU. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.44. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.57.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.