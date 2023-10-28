Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of LITE opened at $36.07 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

