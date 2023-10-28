Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 17,905 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $45,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

