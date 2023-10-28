Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,741 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,952 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.65. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.