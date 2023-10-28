Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337,572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $53,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $399.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.57 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

