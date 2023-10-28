Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.