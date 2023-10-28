Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE T opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

