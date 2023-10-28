Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750,417 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $52,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

