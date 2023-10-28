Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $46.78 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,550 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.