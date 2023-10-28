Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.58 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $48,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.