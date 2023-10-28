Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $51.28 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $51,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.