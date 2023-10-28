Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.