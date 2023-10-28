Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $53.87 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,170,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

