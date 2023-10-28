Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $42,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $775.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $825.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

