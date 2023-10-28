Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 135,836 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $38.25 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

