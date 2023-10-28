Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 74,187 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $60,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

