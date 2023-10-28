Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,868,507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,868,507 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

