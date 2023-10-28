Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 402,412 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 402,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,281,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,934,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,281,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,934,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

