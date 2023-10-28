Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

