Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

