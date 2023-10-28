Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.84 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

