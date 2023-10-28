Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 622,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. 120,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.35. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.