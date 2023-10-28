MAI Capital Management Buys 2,275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

