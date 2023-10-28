MAI Capital Management Buys 822,971 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 134.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,436,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NUTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 225.91%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

